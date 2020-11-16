American International Group Inc. Sells 5,785 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

