American International Group Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 206,466 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after buying an additional 191,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,304,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $129.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.36 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

