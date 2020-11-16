DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,363 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

