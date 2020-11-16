American International Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $54,938,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 385.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after buying an additional 327,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after buying an additional 312,775 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $137.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

