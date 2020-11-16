American International Group Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

