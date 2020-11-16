American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

