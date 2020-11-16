DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $704,733 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

