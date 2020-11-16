American International Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $59,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 393,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 143.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

STX stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

