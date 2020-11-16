American International Group Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Amcor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amcor by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 2,712,472 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

