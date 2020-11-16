Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 31,718 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares worth $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.53 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

