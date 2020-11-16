Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Acuity Brands worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of AYI opened at $104.26 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

