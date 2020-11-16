American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 242.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 160.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $5,390,056.17. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $2,758,594.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,702,146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

