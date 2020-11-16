Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.