Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 158.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

