American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.01 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.