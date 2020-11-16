Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $806,340.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,075 shares of company stock worth $41,928,613 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

