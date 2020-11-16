Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.20% of Proteostasis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

PTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.