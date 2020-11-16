Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $149.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

