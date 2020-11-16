Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

