Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.