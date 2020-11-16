American International Group Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $81.18 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

