Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $2,111,116.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,901,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,338,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,930 shares of company stock worth $14,425,040 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

