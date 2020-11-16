Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) & Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Critical Analysis

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Independence Contract Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.08 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.52

Independence Contract Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27%

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 7.37, suggesting that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seadrill and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 364.81%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Seadrill on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

