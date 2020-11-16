Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $81.59 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

