Randy H. Thurman Sells 5,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $16.83 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $374.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFFP. BidaskClub cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.