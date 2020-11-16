Jennison Associates LLC Buys 9,624 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.