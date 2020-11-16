Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of The Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $415,518 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $31.67 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

