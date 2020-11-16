Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Inovalon by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 309,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 52.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In related news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $107,699.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 19,336 shares valued at $503,206. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DTE Energy Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
DTE Energy Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Seagate Technology plc
American International Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Seagate Technology plc
American International Group Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc
American International Group Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc
Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 31,718 Fastenal
Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 31,718 Fastenal
Acuity Brands, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Acuity Brands, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report