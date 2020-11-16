Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Inovalon by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 309,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 52.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In related news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $107,699.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 19,336 shares valued at $503,206. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

