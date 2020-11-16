Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $848.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

