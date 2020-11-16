Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

