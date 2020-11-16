American International Group Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $107.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

