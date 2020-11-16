American International Group Inc. Sells 3,929 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of J2 Global worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 63,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $83.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

