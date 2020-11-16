American International Group Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K opened at $65.76 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.