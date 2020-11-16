American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of FCN opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

