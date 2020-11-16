Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $211.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.