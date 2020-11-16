Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 35,569 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $427,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 50.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,965. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:B opened at $44.00 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

