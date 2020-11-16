New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

