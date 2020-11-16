Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $275.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

