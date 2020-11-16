Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Steelcase worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 2,236,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 982,583 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 42.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

