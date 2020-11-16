Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 303,301 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,065,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKD opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

