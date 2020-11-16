International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of International Bancshares worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.