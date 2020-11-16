Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

