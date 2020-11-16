Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 201,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.