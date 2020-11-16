Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Bancshares Co. Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
International Bancshares Co. Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report