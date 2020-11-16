Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

