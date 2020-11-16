Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NYSE:BAH opened at $87.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

