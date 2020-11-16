Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $15,725,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $208.43 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

