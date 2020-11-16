Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

