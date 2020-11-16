31,439 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,439 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

