Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 218 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $258.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average is $238.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

