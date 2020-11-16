Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $120.00 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.